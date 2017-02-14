On February 11, 2017, Sheila M. Oster (nee Levitas); beloved wife of Dr. H. Gerald Oster; devoted mother of Mark (Lisa) Oster, Stephanie Oster (Donna Kiscaden) and Joyce (Jason) Shapiro; dear sister of the late Barbara (Bernard) Amernick; loving grandmother of Melissa Shapiro, Rebecca Shapiro and Alyssa Oster; adored daughter of the late Anne and Benjamin Levitas; cherished daughter-in-law of the late Martha and Eugene Oster. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 15, at 11 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Lung Association, 211 E. Lombard St., #260, Baltimore, MD 21202. In mourning at 12145 Faulkner Drive (Worthington Park), Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Friday afternoon.