On February 9, 2017, Sheldon I. Rosoff, beloved husband of Dolly Rosoff (nee Bendler); loving father of Jennifer Rosoff and the late Marlene Rosoff; adored brother of the late Alan Rosoff; devoted brother-in-law of Anita (late Harold) Hirsch and Helen (late Bert) Stern; adored son of the late Sylvia and Mike Rosoff. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 111 Church Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.