On February 9, 2017, Robert Maurice “Bob” Kaufman; husband of the late Diana R. Kaufman; survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Evette and Arthur Katlin, and two grandchildren, Shara and Aaron, as well as his companion, Leona. Interment at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY. Contributions to Adath Israel Congregation, 1958 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, or to Greenwood House, 53 Walter St., Ewing, NJ 08628.