On February 9, 2017, Bessie Rosenberg (nee Levinson); beloved wife of the late Philip Rosenberg; devoted mother of Sharyn (Barry) Stein and Arnie Rosenberg (fiancee Susan Apfelroth); loving sister of four late siblings; cherished grandmother of Jamie (Ian) Burdette, Melissa Glasser (Corine Moulton), Chad (Monica) Stein, Jessica (Evan) Schwartz, Ali “Chani” (Adam) Saunders, Amy Rosenberg and Chelsea Levine; dear great-grandmother of Colin and Garrett Burdette, Casey and Julia Glasser, Ryan and Dylan Stein, Matthew and Jillian Schwartz and Penina Saunders; devoted mother-in-law to Eileen Attman Greenberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 12, at 12 noon. Interment at Anshe Emunah Aitz Chaim Cemetery, 3901 Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Dr. Jennifer Ann Kierson Memorial Fund, Sinai Hospital, Office of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at Suburban Country Club, 7600 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, following interment, with a service at 4:30 p.m., then receiving Monday at 4001 Old Court Road (Pavilion in the Park) #113, Baltimore, MD 21208 from 1-5 p.m.