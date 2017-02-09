On February 8, 2017, Faina Nitko (nee Drapkina); beloved wife of the late Aleksandr Nitko; devoted mother of Lev(Galina) Nitko, Dina (Lev) Tseytlovskaya and the late Vladimir Nitko; dear sister of Yelizaveta Drapkina; adored daughter of the late Gena and Vladimir Drapkina; also survived by four loving grandchildren and four loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, February 9, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Achim, 6604 Amleigh Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 712 Greenwood Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.