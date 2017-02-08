February is Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month, and numerous area organizations are offering various ways to become engaged.

Local events over the course of the month include the CJE and JCC partnering for an inclusive, kid-friendly story time session at J Town on Feb. 14 and a screening of “No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie” at the Weinberg Park Heights JCC on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County will host Justice Richard Bernstein, who will present the D’var Torah for the morning’s Shabbat Service.

Voted to the Michigan Supreme Court in 2014, Bernstein is blind and travels around the country speaking at various venues about issues pertaining to inclusion such as the unfortunate dearth of employment access for those with special needs.

The inclusive Shabbat will be followed by a similarly themed Havdalah service and Tu B’Shvat celebration kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re really passionate that everyone who comes to the JCC, if they have a disability or not, is able to participate in everything we have to offer,” said Sara Rubinstein, special needs program director at the JCC of Greater Baltimore. “If we’re not welcoming people with disabilities, we’re not being welcoming to the community as a whole.”

