Fight the Threat

Regarding “Give Trump a Chance” (Jan. 27), I realize that Z. Lois Madow wrote the Your Say letter soon after the presidential inauguration. I hope by now that Madow has seen enough of what a Trump presidency is like and is truly horrified about what is happening in our country. We have many people (immigrants and Muslims, for example) who are now living in fear. Our freedoms are being severely threatened. I ask those who voted for Trump and those who did not vote for Trump — Democrats, Republicans and independents — to stand up to the impending threat to our way of life. We may disagree on policy, but I hope that most of us agree that we need to protect all that makes America the great country it has always been.