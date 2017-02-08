Dirty Business

Regarding “Seasons Next Season?” (Feb. 3), it should be noted that for close to three years, the store’s owners have poked the community in the eye by their inconsiderate allowance of the debris that continues to clutter their frontage. Given that everyone knows that it is, or will be, a kosher establishment, it is an example of chilul HaShem by reinforcing the age-old negative stereotype of “dirty Jews.” I had communicated with their corporate office requesting that they clean up their act to no avail, nor did they have the courtesy to respond. I understand that they have ignored numerous code violations as well.

While there is no question that another kosher food market would be a welcome addition to our area, being a good business neighbor is an essential prerequisite. One wonders that if a corporate entity has such disdain for the community by allowing such a prominent eyesore to exist, how much confidence can one have on their dedication to maintain a clean and healthy facility when it eventually opens.