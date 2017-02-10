C-Rye-Baby at the Senator

Union Craft Brewing, Clark Burger and the Senator Theatre are teaming up for a revival screening of John Waters’ immortal modern classic “Cry-Baby” on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

The event is set as a kick-off celebration for the release of Union’s winter seasonal Rye-Baby IPA that will be available in a can for the first time.

The beer will be for sale at the screening at which patrons can also buy food from Clark Burger that will likely have appropriately themed specials still being mulled over by co-owner James Clark.

To further cement the connection between Rye-Baby IPA and “Cry-Baby,” Union chose label artwork that represents an homage to Waters’ signature camp send-up of 1950s-era teen films.

“Each one of our beers typically instills some sort of emotion or concept about Baltimore and the Baltimore public,” said Union co-owner Adam Benesch. “For [Rye-Baby IPA], we wanted to pay tribute to John Waters as a Baltimorean and, more specifically, Johnny Depp’s [eponymous] character.”

As the popularity of the previously seasonal/draft-only Rye-Baby and its spicy, piney mix of malt rye and citrusy hops grew, Benesch decided to release the IPA in a larger batch and in cans around the end of 2016. The upcoming “Cry-Baby” screening at the Senator will be a kind of official party for this latest incarnation of the beer.

Clark is equally enthused with his restaurant’s regularly partnering with Union at past events such as a recent spoken-word night at the Senator.

“We share a lot of their values,” Clark said. “They’re definitely motivated, as we are, to do these community events. We really enjoy promoting a local operation like this.”

Clark also looks forward to finally seeing “Cry-Baby” on the big screen.

“I’m definitely a fan,” Benesch said of Waters’ nostalgic 1990 musical comedy. “I remember when ‘Cry-Baby’ was being filmed at my school [Franklin Middle School], and we had to have our class schedule adjusted because of it.

“That’s a fun tie to it all!”

