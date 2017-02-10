Gordon Center to Feature Dance in ‘Take a Leap’ Month

February is dance month at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts for the fourth year running, and first up is a performance by Ariel Rivka Dance on Feb. 12.

The Gordon Center is partnering with the Baltimore County Commission on Arts and Sciences for this year’s “Take a Leap Baltimore County Dance Celebration,” happening throughout this month (and a little into March).

That first performance will be followed by the Peking Acrobats on Feb. 19, the Philadelphia Dance Company on Feb. 25 and the Baltimore Dance Invitational on Feb. 26 and topped off with Steppin’ at the Junction March 18.

The series is becoming more and more popular each year, said Randi Benesch, managing director for arts and culture at the JCC. It also has an educational component. Dancers from the Philadelphia Dance Company conducted an intensive workshop with advanced dancers at Towson University who will be

performing with the company in the first dance of its Baltimore performance. Additionally, the company will come to Baltimore a few days ahead of time and visit schools and give lectures and demonstrations in the county.

People can view dance as a more esoteric dance form, which can make it harder to market — people don’t want to feel like they won’t understand, Benesch said. That’s why she worked specifically to choose performances she felt would be accessible and lovely.

“We didn’t want it to be so cerebral,” she went on to say. “We want people to just be in the audience and see the beauty and movement of the bodies.”

Ariel Grossman, choreographer and artistic director for Ariel Rivka Dance agreed. She said they worked hard to make their performance for all ages and entertaining for everyone.

“[The dancers] are all really dynamic and beautiful to watch,” she said, “but [the show] is also beautiful to listen to. Even if people aren’t going to connect or understand what’s happening, they’re still going to see something they enjoy.”

