On February 7, 2017, Ellen Knisbacher, beloved sister of Dr. Jeffrey (Anita) Knisbacher and Mitchell (Sandra) Knisbacher; devoted daughter of the late Rea (nee Lehman) and Max Knisbacher; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 8, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3210 Midfield Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.