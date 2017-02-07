On February 6, 2017, Lawrence C. Broad; beloved husband of the late Claire Broad (nee Silverman); loving father of Ruth (Bernard) Fleishman and Barbara (Dr. John) Margolis; devoted brother of Shirley (late Joseph) Kaufman; loving grandfather of Jaclyn (Stefan) Ades, Matthew Fleishman, Sara (Elliot) Schiffer and Dr. Erin Margolis (Dr. Aaron Lucas); adored great-grandfather of Aubrey and Mallory Ades and Walt and Susanna Schiffer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 8 at 1 p.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 14 Fencepost Court (Annen Woods), Pikesville, MD 21208.