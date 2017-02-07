On February 7, 2017, Harriett B. Rosenthal (nee Fagan); beloved wife of the late Bernard Rosenthal; loving mother of Shelly (Stanley) Triplett and Steffany (Lyman) Neuschaefer; devoted sister of Martin (Barbara) Fagan; loving grandmother of Rachael (Jakub) Gusiew and Melinda Neuschaefer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 8, at 12 noon. Interment at Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery, Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 409 Academy Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117.