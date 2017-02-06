On February 5, 2017, Edwin ‘Eddie’ R. Malin; beloved husband of Doris Malin (nee Schwartz); loving father of Alex Malin (Kelly Huddleston), Brad (Janet) Mandel, Jodi (Michael) Stappler, Ellen (Marvin) Goldstein and David Malin; devoted brother of Bonnie (Harold) Fagan and the late Marcia Mandel; beloved son of the late Florence and Sam Malin; loving grandfather of Amory Malin, Sarah Mandel, Melissa (Zach) Nielson, Sam Stappler (fiancee Nicole Rothouse), Justin Stappler, Casey Stappler, Steven Goldstein (fiancee Nancy Vargas), Corey Goldstein and Maya Goldstein; adored great-grandfather of Lily. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 8, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Itineris Inc., 2050 Rockrose Ave., Baltimore, MD 21211. In mourning at 44 Bellchase Court (Valley Gate), Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday following interment with evening services, Thursday receiving from 1 p.m. on with evening services, and Friday morning concluding after services.