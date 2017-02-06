On February 2, 2017, Sanford ‘Sandy’ Alan Oksman; devoted father of Samantha Oksman; beloved brother of Ryan Oksman; loving son of Bonnie Cohen and Frank Oksman; devoted friend of Jeff Harris; beloved nephew of Saralee Wolf and Judy Abrams. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 6, at 2 p.m. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 8501 LaSalle Road, Suite 106, Towson, MD 21286 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at Weinberg House, 16 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Monday from 3:30-8 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m.