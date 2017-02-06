On February 5, 2017, David Harry Hirth, beloved companion of Joyce Schaffer; devoted father of Rebecca (Robert) Goffman, Leon (Dora) Hirth and Nicholas (Andi) Hirth; dear brother of the late Pearl Smerling; adored son of the late Rose and Leon Hirth; also survived by nine loving grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue on Monday, February 6, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 500 West University Parkway, Apt. 11G (The Carlyle), Baltimore, MD 21210.