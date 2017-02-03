On February 2, 2017, Luba Kholodovsky (nee Taslitsky); beloved wife of the late Anatoliy Kholodovsky; devoted mother of Julia (Yevgeny) Skvirsky and Vitaly (Shaylem) Kholodovsky; dear sister of Valery Taslitsky, Oleg Taslitsky, Svetlana Tsimerman and the late Michael Taslitsky; loving grandmother of Valerie and Aidan Skvirsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 5, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. The family will be receiving at 3420 Old Walnut Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117.