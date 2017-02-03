On January 31, 2017, Ira Melvin Shapiro; beloved father of Chelsea, Nia and Bryan Shapiro; devoted brother of Karen (Dennis) Kravitz, Ellen (Steve) Semesky and the late Cindy Rosenbach; loving son of Lillian (nee Siegel) and the late Harry Shapiro; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other loving family and many dear friends. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Sunday, February 5, at 12 noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. The family will be receiving at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only immediately following interment.