On February 2, 2017, Jack Rosenfeld, beloved husband of Sara Rosenfeld (nee Williamson); devoted father of Hope (Martin) Jacobs and Sherri Rosenfeld; adored brother of the late Frank Rosenfeld; dear brother-in-law of Phyllis Rosenfeld and the late Belle Meier and Betty (Louis) Moskovitz; loving son of the late Bertha and Herman Rosenfeld; cherished grandfather of Ian (Kat) Jacobs and Zachary Jacobs. Funeral services and interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road on Monday, February 6, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 670 Tanglewood Drive, Sykesville, MD 21784, Monday only.