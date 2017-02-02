On February 2, 2017, Olga Wartzman (nee Wiesel), beloved wife of the late Jack Wartzman; devoted mother of Lea Alperstein (late Don Deaton); cherished grandmother of Eric Alperstein (Donna Zepp), Joshua (Jessica) Alperstein and Jonathan (Shannon) Deaton; loving great-grandmother of Greggory, Ryan, Jacob and Mason Alperstein, Gabriel and Spencer Alperstein and Destin, Shaun, Dominic and Jada Deaton; dear aunt of Joe, Stanley, Phillip and the late Rebecca Wartzman; also survived by her guardian angel Rosa White. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 5, at 10 a.m. Interment at Rudomer Verein Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216 or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. In mourning at 4800 Coyle Road Unit 107, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Tuesday.