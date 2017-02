On February 1, 2017, Benjamin Stevens (“Benjamin Eisenberg”), beloved husband of Thelma Stevens (nee Shiller); adored father of Susan (Paul) Brown, Shelley Stevens (Daniel Whitehouse) and Jonathan Stevens; dear brother of the late Sidney Eisenberg, Florence Eisenberg and Ralph Eisenberg. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.