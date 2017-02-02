On February 2, 2017, Robert Seth Baylin; beloved brother of Dr. Jerome Fine (Barbara Wolf Fine), Carolyn Eisenstadt and Dr. Norman (Angie) Fine; adored son of the late Gilbert and Mae Baylin. Funeral services and interment will be held at Bobroisker Beneficial Circle Cemetery, Rosedale on Friday, February 3, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ARC of Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212. The family will be receiving at 2700 Stone Cliff Drive #203 (Quarry Lake), Baltimore, MD 21209.