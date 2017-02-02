On February 1, 2017, Frida Khmelevsky (nee Vapnik); beloved wife of Roman Khmelevsky; devoted mother of Margarita (Anatoly) Voskovsky; dear sister of Bronia (David) Rogov; loving grandmother of Alex Voskovsky; adored aunt of Natalia (Yevy) Tseytlin; cherished great-aunt of Brandon and Gabriella Tseytlin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 3, at 12 noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.