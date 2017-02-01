Step Up for Jewish Students

The BDS movement is exploding on college campuses for many reasons (“Fighting BDS on America’s Campuses,” Jan. 20). Colleges have become hotbeds of left-wing radicalism, and the current cause celebre is supporting the Palestinians and Hamas, one of the most vicious Islamic terrorist organizations. Even the prior administration had to brand Hamas a terrorist organization. Hamas has the destruction of Israel as a stated goal in its charter. Hamas and ISIS encourage terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians. And on 9/11, Palestinians celebrated and danced in the streets. Yet, we continue to support them.

For those of you who remember your college days, how many times did pro-Palestinian rhetoric or anti-Zionism spill over into anti-Semitism? How many times did the hateful rhetoric move into Jews controlling the news media and the banks and governments?

You can fight back against BDS and anti-Semitic movements on college campuses. Stop donating to colleges that allow this to fester. Urge legislators to cut off federal or state funding for colleges where there has been violence or where Jews have been intimidated or threatened. Free speech is one thing, shouting down or disrupting pro-Israel or Jewish events is another. Urge your children to attend universities where they will be safe. Complain to the college administrators where there is a double standard that treats Jewish students unfairly. Support pro-Israel and Jewish groups on campus with donations, especially where student governments do not fund Jewish activities. Support watchdog groups that follow and report on these developments, so we can know where the problems lie.

But the worst thing you can do is to intellectualize this problem away. The Jewish students need your support. Let them know you are there. Nobody else is going to help them.