Half In, Half Out

To the powers that be at the Woodmont Country Club. I think I have a solution to your conundrum (“Woodmont Not Playing Its ‘A’ Game,” Jan. 20). Since Barack Obama is biracial, you can do the politically correct thing and accept that half of him that is black for membership; as to the part of him that is white, reject him for his reprehensible act toward Israel in the U.N.

As to my personal take on all of the Woodmont Country clubbers who place political correctness above Israel’s welfare. You all deserve what Hashem no doubt has in store for you.