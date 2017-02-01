Pray for Our Country

In the “Give Trump a Chance” Your Say letter (Jan. 27), Z. Lois Madow wants to know what there is to protest against. Here are just a few things:

> For planning to throw thousands of people off their health plans.

> For planning to foul our air, water and soil by overturning regulations that protect us.

> For planning to botch our children’s education.

> For planning to have taxpayers pay for his stupid wall and ridiculous investigation into illegal voting.

> For planning to defund Planned Parenthood and overturn Roe v. Wade.

> For fouling our relationship with our nearest neighbor and trading partner — Mexico.

> For trying to silence the EPA and other government agencies.

> For not being remotely interested in learning about current events and refusing daily briefings.

> For promoting the fantasy of reopening factories and restoring blue-collar jobs that can be done by robots in many cases.

> For spouting “alternative facts.”

> For hiring people with no knowledge or experience to run our most important agencies.

> For not knowing what on earth he is doing.

I am ashamed that we elected this man and am embarrassed that he is the president who represents our country to the world. I have seen the damage he has done in just one week. I agree we have to pray — but not for him. We have to pray for ourselves and our country.