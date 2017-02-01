Snapshots


The Jewish Educational Alliance’s Olympic Club, 1933 (Courtesy of the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 1992.231.11)

Can you identify anyone in this photo? Contact Joanna Church, 443-873-5176 or jchurch@jewishmuseummd.org. To see more of the Jewish Museum’s extensive collection and find out who has been identified in past photos, visit
jewishmuseummd.org/tag/once-upon- a-time-2/

