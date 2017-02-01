‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Beth Tfiloh

Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School invites theater and musical lovers to “be our guest” for its upcoming performances of “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the beloved Disney animated film.

The show brings together an impressive number of cast members — 45, according to Diane Smith, the school’s theatrical director and instructor.

“This show is huge, cast-wise,” said Smith, who detailed that in addition to the show’s well-known main characters of the young girl Belle who is being held captive by the enchanted Beast, there will be a crowd of actors onstage portraying the talking/singing objects in the Beast’s castle and the townspeople outside.

Smith noted the large cast satisfied two of her goals: making sure there were enough parts for “the many talented students Beth Tfiloh is blessed to have” as well as concocting a challenge of putting together such a complex show for herself and students alike.

To ensure this year’s production outdoes the school’s previous performance of “Beauty and the Beast” a little more than a decade ago, Smith is delighted by her students’ involvement in the technical aspects of the show — from onstage effects to sound design and set design — and how hard they are working to create something that should be a radiant experience for patrons of all ages.

Performances run Feb. 5, 7, 8 and 9.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2ka3CBb.

mklickstein@midatlanticmedia.com