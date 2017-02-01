This is What a JCC Bomb Threat Sounds Like

(JTA) — On Tuesday, for the third time this month, a string of Jewish community centers across the country received bomb threats. Many of the 17 JCCs that received the calls evacuated their facilities and contacted law enforcement, which is investigating the threats. Baltimore- and Washington-area JCCs did not receive threats this time.

JTA has obtained a recording of one of the bomb threats made on Jan. 18, during a previous wave of threats. The brief call sounds like it was made using voice-disguising technology that protects the caller’s identity.

Audio of the call and a transcription are below.

TRANSCRIPTION:

It’s a C-4 bomb with a lot of shrapnel, surrounded by a bag (inaudible). In a short time, a large number of Jews are going to be slaughtered. Their heads are going to [sic] blown off from the shrapnel. There’s a lot of shrapnel. There’s going to be a bloodbath that’s going to take place in a short time. I think I told you enough. I must go.