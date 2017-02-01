On January 27,2017, Marvin D. Smelkinson; survived by his beloved wife Sharon Smelkinson (Postoff), his daughter Marla Chiriboga, son Jay Smelkinson and grandchildren Scott Chiriboga, Eric Chiriboga and Riley Smelkinson. He is the brother of Paul Smelkinson and the late Norman Smelkinson and the late Rita Bleich. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570, or the American Cancer Society, 4550 E. Bell Road #126, Phoenix, AZ 85032. Interment at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.