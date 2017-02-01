On January 31, 2017, Anna Vera Scheinberg; daughter of the late Sylvia and Edward Sandler; beloved wife of the late Max L. Scheinberg; cherished mother of Jean S. Rabunski (Marvin Durell; beloved grandmother of Benjamin J. and Adriana Rabunski and the late Jonathan Sandler Rabunski; sister of the late Phyllis Tannenbaum; dear companion of the late Gilbert Wohl. “Aunt Ann” is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their children. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 1, at 1 p.m. Interment at Moses Montefiore Woodmoor Hebrew Cemetery, Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297 (MDFoodBank.org) or American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (donatenow.heart.org/), 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at 7203 Rockland Hills Dr., Unit 103, Baltimore, MD 21209, Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Thursday from 12 noon until 8:30 p.m., Friday from 12 noon until 4 p.m., Sunday and Monday from 12 noon until 8:30 p.m.