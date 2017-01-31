On January 26, 2017, Libby K. White (nee Kramer); beloved wife of the late Dr. Gerald M. White; devoted mother of Dr. Charles (Ellen) White, Dr. Andrew (Rachel) White, Judi (Scott) Cuttler and Abigail (John) D’Costa; loving grandmother of Dr. William, Rachel, Daniel, Jay, Sharon and Rebecca White, Ethan Cuttler, Benjamin and Samantha D’Costa; dear friend of Simcha Ohana. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 29, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 11991 Long Lake Drive (Arborwood), Reisterstown, MD 21136, Sunday immediately following interment, Monday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Tuesday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Services will be held Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m.