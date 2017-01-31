On January 27, 2017, Phyllis Sarubin (nee Peskin); beloved wife of the late Morton Sarubin; cherished mother of Flora (Barry) Stelzer, Judith Sarubin (Jay Resnick) and Leslie S. (Thomas) Ries; loving sister of the late Morton W. Peskin, Jr.; loving sisiter-in-law of Sue Peskin; cherished grandmother of Eve (Bradley) Hughes, Joanna (John) Kueffner, David Stelzer, Charlotte Kvasnovsky, M.D. (Robert Pitman), Nicolas Kvasnovsky, Emily Ries (Benjamin Leigh) and Carly Ries; adored great-grandmother of Lila and Wyatt Hughes, Leo and Maisie Kueffner and Baker Leigh; dear daughter of the late Martha and Morton W. Peskin, Sr. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Park School, Development Office, 2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or John Fetting Fund for Breast Cancer Prevention, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202. The family will be receiving at Donna’s at Cross Keys 5100 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Sunday only, from 4-7 p.m.