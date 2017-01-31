On January 22, 2017, Bernard “Bernie” Margolis; beloved husband of Jami Margolis (nee Schultz); devoted father of Avi Margolis and Emma Margolis; dear brother of Mark (Janine) Margolis; beloved brother-in-law of Tami (Steve) Adelman and Jodi Cohen; loving son of the late Beryl and Abe Margolis; cherished son-in-law of Susan and Larry Schultz; adored uncle of Bianca (Dan) Travers, Candice (Dan) Jackson, Talia Adelman, Ryan Cohen and Tyler Cohen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 29, at 1 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Krieger Schechter Day School Scholarship Fund, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Pathfinders for Autism, 303 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030. In mourning at 709 Old Crossing Drive (Stevenson Post), Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday.