On January 27, 2017, Stephanie Brooke Levine; loving daughter of Maddie and Bobby Levine; adored niece of Stephan (Lynn) Levine, Leonard (late Judith) Wachs, Caroline (Aaron) Winholtz, Jerry (late Elaine) Shuster and Joel Shuster. Also survived by many dear cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, January 30, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to be made in Stephanie’s memory to the Kennedy Krieger Institute, in support of the exceptional work of Dr. Sadowsky, Kennedy Krieger Institute, Office of Philanthropy, 707 North Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21205 or www.kennedykrieger.org. In mourning at 8002 Brynmor Court Unit 603, Baltimore, MD 21208, following interment on Monday, and receiving on Tuesday 1-5 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m.