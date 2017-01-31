On January 30, 2017, Lillian Schwartz (nee Mazur); loving mother of Lynne Schwartz (Eduardo) Rodriguez and Elsa (Stanley) Rouse; adored sister of Stella Siegel; cherished grandmother of Benjamin Rouse, Sarah Rouse and Ariana Rodriguez; devoted daughter of the late Sarah and Samuel Mazur. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 1, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.