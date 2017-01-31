On January 30, 2017, Rosalie S. Berman (nee Burk); beloved wife of the late Louis Berman; cherished mother of Janet (Harvey) Mishner, David (Meg) Berman and the late Eleanor Joan Berman; devoted sister of the late Bertha Green, Lillian Neff, Gustav Bergson and Abram Bergson; cherished daughter of the late Sophie and Isaac Burk; loving grandmother of Carrie (Matt) Parri, Jonathan Mishner, Julie Mishner, Amy (Ben) Cowley, Meredith Berman and Gabriella Berman; adoring great-grandmother of Jett and Brooke Parri. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 1, at 12 noon. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) in support of the Berman-Greene Scholarship Fund, c/o Advancement, 1300 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21217. In mourning at 63 River Oaks Circle, Pikesville, MD 21208, through Friday.