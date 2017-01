On January 30, 2017, Joan Freeman; beloved sister of Martin H. (Roslynn M.) Freeman; cherished daughter of the late Aaron and Sophia Leah Freeman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane.