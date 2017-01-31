On January 29, 2017, Shirley R. Manekin (nee Rascovar); loving wife of the late Daniel Manekin; cherished mother of Ted (Lisa) Manekin; beloved sister of the late David Rascovar and Robert Rascovar; adored aunt of Lee (Melvin) Mintz, Nancy (Leonard) Sacks, Robert (Benita) Rascovar and Lee (Linda) Rascovar; dear great-aunt of Douglas (Hillary) Mintz, Marni Sacks, Nicki (Scott) Mann and Dan Rascovar; devoted great-great aunt of Jocelyn, Erin and Ezra Mintz, Harley Mann and Andi Mann. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 31, at 1 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 East Baltimore Street. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Miriam Lodge, c/o Jane Davis, 3415 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208 or The Accokeek Foundation, 3400 Bryan Point Road, Accokeek, MD 20607. In mourning at 17 Evan Way, Baltimore, MD 21208.