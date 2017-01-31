On January 28, 2017, Barry Marvin Gross; loving husband of Myra Gross (nee Pass); devoted father of Ted (Susan) Gross and Linda Gross (Chris Jarvis); cherished brother of Gilda (Steve) Gordon; beloved grandfather of Lior Gross and Steven Gross; adored son of the late Dora and Sol Gross. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 31, at 12 noon. Interment at Tifereth Israel Anshe Sfard, Rosedale. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barry’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 9 Blake Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136.