On January 29, 2017, Marvin M. Satisky; beloved husband of Laraine Satisky (nee Rifkin) and the late Sheila Satisky (nee Morris); devoted father of Lori Satisky Downing, Michael Satisky and Sharon (Jason) Lynn; devoted step-father of David Satisky (Jodie Love), Rachel Hyatt and Julie (Andy) Attman; loving brother of the late Edwin Satisky; loving Pop Pop of Staci, Erica and Ryan Downing, Joshua, Mia and Emma Satisky, Sarah and Rebecca Lynn, Avi and Tessa Hyatt and Tyler Attman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 31, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chai Lifeline, Camp Simcha, 151 W. 30th St., New York, NY 10001 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208, Tuesday following interment until 4 p.m., continuing 6-9 p.m. with a service at 7:30 p.m. The family will be receiving on Wednesday from 11-4 and 6-9 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m.