On January 28, 2017, Ellen Rae Donner; beloved daughter of the late Alex and May Donner. Also survived by dear cousins and friends. Funeral services and interment will be held at Knesseth Israel Cemetery, Annapolis, MD on Tuesday, January 31, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.