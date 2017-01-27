On January 25, 2017, Leroy “Roy” Schwartz; beloved husband of the late Judith “Judy” Schwartz (nee Bernstein); cherished father of Robert (Debbie) Schwartz and Larry (Denise) Schwartz; loving grandfather of Stephanie, Sami, Amanda, Justin and Caroline Schwartz. Funeral services are private at Hebrew Young Mens, Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, 12020 Greenspring Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning on Sunday, January 29, at 12 Golden Grass Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, starting at 1 p.m. with a shiva service at 5:30 p.m.