On January 26, 2017, Libby K. White (nee Kramer); beloved wife of the late Dr. Gerald M. White; devoted mother of Dr. Charles (Ellen) White, Dr. Andrew (Rachel) White, Judi (Scott) Cuttler and Abigail (John) D’Costa; loving grandmother of Dr. William, Rachel, Daniel, Jay, Sharon and Rebecca White, Ethan Cuttler, Benjamin and Samantha D’Costa; dear friend of Simcha Ohana. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 29, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 11991 Long Lake Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21136.