January 25, 2017

Ferocious Beauty: Wrathful Deities from Tibet and Nepal - 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

The New American Garden Exhibit - 10:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Creative Art Hour: Mixed Media - 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Jewish Meditation Sits - 5:45 PM - 6:15 PM

Starting a Small Intensive Commercial Farm for Local Markets - 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM