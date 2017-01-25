Less Hope for Two-State Solution

It’s bad enough that Obama allowed and reportedly encouraged the recent U.N. resolution against Israel. Adding to the damage was former Secretary of State John Kerry’s framework for peace. Notably, he called for reparations for Arab refugees from the Arab-Israeli conflict, but said nothing about the greater number of Jewish refugees.

Kerry alluded to Israel’s security concerns but omitted the overwhelming obstacles to a two-state deal. He made it sound as if there were a stable entity with which Israel could deal. Palestinians are divided in their loyalties, with Hamas, armed and encouraged by outside sources, opposing Israel’s existence and likely to undermine any deal.

Israeli concern also reflects a history of Arab attempts to ethnically cleanse Jews dating back to the 1920s.

I agree that Israel cannot continue ruling the entire West Bank. However, Obama has made it more unlikely that there will be a two-state solution.