Give Trump a Chance

I am ashamed and disappointed in the way many of my fellow Jews are acting with regards to the swearing in of our new president, Donald J. Trump (“Groups Ready for March on Washington,” Jan. 13). This is not the Jewish way.

Yes, we all have the right to protest, but what are you protesting against? The election is over, and your marching (particularly on Shabbat) is not going to change a thing. Instead, you should be in shul, praying for our president’s health and safety, so he will be able to make America great again. Democrat or Republican — no one can ever agree on every policy.

Trump is going against the whole world to stand on the side of Israel. Does that mean nothing to you? When factories and businesses open again in America, and you or your family are put back to work, are you going to turn down the job? When Obamacare gets adjusted and your sky-high premiums go down — are you going to say “no” to that?

It’s fine to criticize a past president if you were unhappy with the way the country was run, but to be so critical of the new president without giving him a chance is unheard of. Let’s have a positive attitude for the future of our country.