Stop Talking About Race

I am scratching my head as to why the Jan. 20 editorial, “Woodmont Not Playing its ‘A’ Game,” brings up President Barack Obama’s race when the issue Woodmont had with Obama was simply his lack of support for Israel.

This seems to be a common theme of the liberal left media — making race an issue simply because one of the participants is of color. The Trump-Lewis feud last week is another example of race being brought in by the media when it wasn’t a factor in the comments of either participant.

If the Jewish Times and the left-leaning media really want to reduce racism, stop making it into a problem when it isn’t and, instead, focus on the facts of an issue, not the race of the principals.