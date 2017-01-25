Support for Woodmont

I was very surprised to see the Baltimore Jewish Times take a negative position toward the Woodmont Country Club’s stance against President Barack Obama (“Woodmont Not Playing its ‘A’ Game,” Jan. 20).

The one-two punch of the Iran deal and the U.N. vote has cemented President Obama’s legacy as the worst president in Israel’s history. That’s a fact that’s very difficult to dispute. President Obama has done more to threaten the safety and security of the State of Israel than any president in modern history.

The decision by Woodmont is courageous and a very important statement of the support that American Jewry should be showing Israel.

I’m not sure who the editorial board of the Jewish Times thinks that they are speaking for. Certainly not me or my family.