On January 20, 2017, Helen Sollins (nee Burman); beloved wife of S. Leonard Sollins; devoted mother of Amy Sollins and Howard (Barbara Resnick) Sollins; dear sister of the late Pearl Seligman and Borah Burman; adored daughter of the late Rena and Howard Burman; loving grandmother of Elie (Paige) Sollins, Yael (Elliot) Zweig, Aliza Sollins and Jake Sollins; cherished great-grandmother of Naomi and Rafael Sollins, Caleb and Leon Zweig. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 22, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bnai Israel Congregation, 27 Lloyd St., Baltimore, MD 21202. In mourning at 830 W. 40th St. (Roland Park Place), Baltimore, MD 21211.